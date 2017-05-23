Another banking team has taken a side in the build v. buy debate.
The proposed organizers of Advantage Bank in Lemoyne, Pa., want to acquire a bank rather than apply with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for deposit insurance. The group plans to raise $20 million to $35 million between now and June 30.
