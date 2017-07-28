A stagnant stock price drove the frustrated board of Southwest Bancshares in Stillwater, Okla., to look for a buyer.
Internal discussions about selling began in June 2016 as directors fretted over a stock price that “had been relatively flat” since late 2013, according to a regulatory filing tied to the $2.6 billion-asset company’s pending sale to Simmons First National in Little Rock, Ark.
