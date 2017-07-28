Print Email Reprints Share

A stagnant stock price drove the frustrated board of Southwest Bancshares in Stillwater, Okla., to look for a buyer.

Internal discussions about selling began in June 2016 as directors fretted over a stock price that “had been relatively flat” since late 2013, according to a regulatory filing tied to the $2.6 billion-asset company’s pending sale to Simmons First National in Little Rock, Ark.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial