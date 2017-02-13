Several large U.S. banks are hitting the brakes in auto lending, amid intense price competition and ongoing concerns that the sector’s rapid growth has brought new levels of risk.
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BB&T and Ally Financial all reduced their auto loan originations by at least 10% in the fourth quarter from the same period in 2015, according to a new report from Autonomous Research.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In