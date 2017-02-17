Print Email Reprints Share

Neighborhood National Bank courts clients that other banks deem too risky.

The San Diego bank is tiny (it has assets of just $56 million) but it has a bold strategy of serving immigrants to Southern California and mom-and-pop retailers — clients that frequently raise red flags tied to the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering laws.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial