Richard Moore is willing to buck convention.
Moore, who became CEO of First Bancorp in Southern Pines, N.C., in May 2012, saw the post as a second act of sorts following a political career that included two terms as North Carolina’s state treasurer and an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In