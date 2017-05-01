First Bancorp in Southern Pines, N.C., has agreed to buy ASB Bancorp in Asheville, N.C.
The $4.4 billion-asset First Bancorp said in a press release Monday that it will pay $175 million in cash and stock for the $803 million-asset parent of Asheville Savings Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
