Print Email Reprints Share

Chemical Financial’s new leader is making it clear that he is sold on increased commercial lending and improved technology.

The trade-offs are significant cuts in branches and headcount and scaled back dealings in auto lending. The Midland, Mich., company has also decided to stop offering title insurance.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial