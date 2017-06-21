Print Email Reprints Share

Chemical Financial is set to have a new CEO.

The $17.6 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that David Ramaker will also retire as its president during the third quarter. Ramaker, who is in his early 60s, has been Chemical’s president and CEO since 2002.

