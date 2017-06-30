Timothy Zimmerman is no longer fearful of a new accounting approach to loan losses.
Zimmerman, the CEO of the $488 million-asset Standard Financial in Monroeville, Pa., and chairman-elect of the Independent Community Bankers of America, was among the bankers who lobbied the Financial Accounting Standards Board hard to make changes to the proposed Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard.
