Print Email Reprints Share

If the White House makes good on its promise to support $1 trillion in new infrastructure, it may do so without the onetime kings of the business: big U.S. banks.

The most prominent names in banking — Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America — have significantly pulled back from infrastructure lending in recent years while foreign competitors filled the void.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial