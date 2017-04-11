Worth Harris Carter, a former grocery cashier who founded a single-branch bank and quietly built it into one of Virginia’s largest community banks, has died. He was 79.

Carter founded First National Bank in Rocky Mount, Va., in 1974 with 8 employees and $1.2 million of assets. Over the course of a 42-year career, Carter founded 10 community banks, combining them in 2006 into a single institution that bore his name, Carter Bank and Trust.