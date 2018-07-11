WSFS Financial in Wilmington, Del., will have a new leader next year.

Rodger Levenson will become president and CEO of the $7 billion-asset company on Jan. 1, WSFS said in a Wednesday press release. Levenson will succeed Mark Turner, who will remain executive chairman of Delaware’s largest locally headquartered bank.

Levenson, 57, has been the company's chief operating officer since August, when he was promoted from chief corporate development officer. Levenson has also served at the company's interim chief financial officer and chief commercial banking. He joined the company in 2006 after working for Citizens Bank and CoreStates Financial.

Mark Turner will retire as president and CEO of WSFS at the end of this year.



“This transition is part of our thoughtful, deliberate and continual board and executive management succession planning process,” Eleuthère du Pont, lead independent director at WSFS, said in the release.

Levenson will also join the WSFS board.

“The board helped develop Rodger, evaluated him and unanimously and enthusiastically selected him to lead WSFS to an even brighter future,” Turner said in the release.

Turner, 55, became the company's president and CEO in 2007 when Marvin Schoenhals stepped down. Turner, who joined the compant in 1996, became chairman in August.