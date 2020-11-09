Podcast
Access Denied: Underserved or ignored?
November 9, 2020 9:00 AM 2 Min Read
-
Show more sharing options
Share Show more sharing options
Register now
Racism at the branch and in the workplace makes it harder for Black Americans to gain access to financial services. In the second episode of the Access Denied podcast, innovators and researchers from the fields of human resources, banking and wealth management explain how industries leave people out — and what needs to be done to change it.
Featured guests:
- (Right) Toni Howard Lowe, founder of The Corporate Tea and TCT Consultant Group
- (Left) Eugenie George, financial wellness specialist and author of “Our Money Stories: A Six-Week No B.S. Financial Wellness Plan”
- (Second from left) Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest
- (Second from right) Yechezkel Rodal, civil rights attorney, Morgan & Morgan Law Firm
- Ras Asan, co-founder of Breaux Capital
- Lisa Servon, department chair of city and regional planning, Weitzman School of Design at the University of Pennsylvania
Suggestions for further reading/ways to get involved:
- “The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table,” Minda Harts, August 2019
- “The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives,” Lisa Servon, January 2017
- “Discrimination in America,” Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and National Public Radio, October 2017
- BankOn Coalitions, Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund
- Operation Hope
- “Innovator of the Year: Operation Hope's John Hope Bryant,” American Banker, December 2016
- “‘Banking While Black’: How Cashing a Check Can Be a Minefield,” The New York Times, June 2020
- “Senate Democrats' bill would ban discrimination in financial services,” American Banker, October 2020
- “Encouraging Economic Development in High-Poverty Rural Communities,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Mississippi Valley State University, February 2019
- “How America Banks: Household Use of Banking and Financial Services,” FDIC, October 2020
- “Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2018 - May 2019,” Federal Reserve, June 2019
- “Federal Agencies Share Principles for Offering Responsible Small-Dollar Loans,” Federal Reserve, FDIC, National Credit Union Administration and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, May 2020
- “Federal Regulators Issue Joint Statement on the Use of Alternative Data in Credit Underwriting,” Federal Reserve, FDIC, NCUA, OCC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, December 2019
- “Economic Inclusion Strategic Plan,” FDIC, June 2019
- “Toward Fair and Equitable Banking,” American Bankers Association and National Fair Housing Alliance, July 2020