© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe

Tags

Diversity and equality Racial Bias
Podcast

Access Denied: Underserved or ignored?

By Tobias SalingerMaddy Perkins November 9, 2020 9:00 AM 2 Min Read
Register now

Racism at the branch and in the workplace makes it harder for Black Americans to gain access to financial services. In the second episode of the Access Denied podcast, innovators and researchers from the fields of human resources, banking and wealth management explain how industries leave people out — and what needs to be done to change it.

Featured guests:

Access Denied: Underserved or ignored?

Suggestions for further reading/ways to get involved:

Tobias Salinger
Diversity and equality Racial Bias Racism Unbanked Federal Reserve Jerome Powell FDIC Workplace culture American Bankers Association