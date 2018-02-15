Natasha Lamb, managing director at Arjuna Capital and the activist investor who got four large banks (Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi and BNY Mellon) to publish their adjusted gender pay gap numbers, explains that companies with gender diversity perform better and are more innovative than those that lack it. She also said changing a bro culture takes time, even in a #MeToo era.

Related:

U.S. banks are behind the global curve on pay equity