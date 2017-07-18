Subscribe
Tom Michaud, the president and CEO of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a top matchmaker for bank mergers, explains why large banks will soon return to dealmaking after a long absence. He also discusses the case for starting a new bank in today's environment, the enduring value of retail branches, and more.
