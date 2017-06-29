Print Email Reprints Share

Few large banks have dared to pursue acquisitions in recent years, but that could soon change following the results of this year’s stress tests.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved the capital plans of all 34 bank holding companies subject to its annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, and many of the banks responded by increasing dividend payouts and share buybacks well beyond what investors and analysts were expecting.

