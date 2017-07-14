Breaking Banks celebrates its 200th episode. Host Brett King welcomes Chris Skinner, Dave Birch, and Sam Maule (all show regulars) to discuss how much has changed since the podcast launched in May of 2013 and how much has stayed the same. On the discussion table are: Alipay, Jack Ma, blockchain, AI, building a true digital system, payments, financial inclusion, and favorite guests and lessons from the previous 199 episodes. It is all wrapped up in a Moment of Snark from Ron Shevlin.