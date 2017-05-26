In this episode, host Brett King talks to Jo Ann Barefoot, a former deputy comptroller of the currency and co-founder of the regtech startup Hummingbird; Greg Cross of Soulmachines; Tony Seba, author of “Clean Disruption of Energy and Transportation”; and American Banker Editor in Chief Marc Hochstein.

