Subscribe
See all podcasts, and subscribe:RSS iTunes Google Play
In this episode, host Brett King talks to Jo Ann Barefoot, a former deputy comptroller of the currency and co-founder of the regtech startup Hummingbird; Greg Cross of Soulmachines; Tony Seba, author of “Clean Disruption of Energy and Transportation”; and American Banker Editor in Chief Marc Hochstein.
Related:
'A needle in a stack of needles': Using AI to detect money laundering
Regtech startup's mission: Find real terrorists, avoid false alarms
Comments