Host Brett King is joined by Penny Crosman of American Banker to discuss ICOs. Then, he talks with Carl Ryden, CEO of Precision Lender, to talk about his new book “Earn It: Building Your Bank’s Brad One Relationship at a Time“, and the principles that lenders need to adhere to to build trust and community. Also, we meet Felipe Echandi Lacayo, the founder of PanaFintech, who helping to build a fintech ecosystem throughout Latin America.

And for the last half the show, we have Sam Shawki, the CEO of Magic Cube, which is using hardware and software systems to ensure cyber security.

