Why does it cost so much to move money? If every record is computerized, if all the movement is recorded electronically, then why the fees to get money out of a different bank's ATM? Why the fees to spend your money in another country? Is it that expensive to move money? And does it need to be so anymore?

On today’s show, Brett King hosts Bill Barhydt of Abra, and Shachar Bialick of Curve, two fintech companies trying to solve this issue, making it better, smarter and cheaper to use your money where you are and how you need.

Also, Penny Crosman from American Banker joins the show to give the news overview.

Related:

IMF: Digital currency could remake 'cumbersome' cross-border payments

Inside Ripple's plan to make money move as fast as information

Moving Money Across Borders, Phone to Phone

Why Remittances Cost So Much — and How to Make Them a Lot Cheaper