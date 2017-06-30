The theme of the Money 2020 Europe conference was "fintech superheroes," and this show highlights just four of many "fintech fighters" who are working to make the system better, smarter, faster, cheaper, and more honest.

First we meet a neobank hero, Norris Koppel, the founder of Monese, which was started out of his own need as a migrant to open a bank account. Like many heroes, he decided to solve the problem for everyone after him.

Next, we meet Frederic Nze, whose Oakam is transforming microlending in London, strengthening communities and bringing opportunity to the financially underserved.

Then we go to Marta Piekarska at the bright star of Hyperledger, working on blockchains that could solve problems of trust, transparency, and tranfers.

And last, but hardly least, is Steve Kirsch. As CEO and Founder of Token, he is solving the problem of banks' accuracy, agility, and speed.

In coming weeks, we will bring you more stories from the conference.