In the first half of this episode, host Brett King, Marc Hochstein of American Banker, and Peter Renton, founder of LendAcademy, talk about the the proposed OCC fintech charter (and Marc plugs AB's upcoming webinar on digital identity).

Sam Maule takes the helm in the second half, and talks to Zeina Shuhaibar from the International Rescue Committee, Ashish Gadnis, founder and CEO of BanQu Inc., and Aneesh Varma, founder of credit score startup Aire, about fintech solutions to help refugees regain some economic stability and contribute to the economies of their new domiciles. There are 65 million refugees in the world. That is 10% of the global population that had to flee war and drought, leaving behind homes, businesses and assets. In the long term, these people need financial services that allow them to rebuild credit, get banking services, pay for things and become part of the economies where they are now.