Host Brett King was keynoting the NextMoney Fintech Finals 2017 in Hong Kong. He took the opportunity to interview a number of the leaders, movers, and shakers who are turning up the volume on the global fintech scene.

Hong Kong and Singapore have long been economic crossroads. China and India are economies with vast populations. And Shenzhen is bursting with innovative creativity. All of these contribute to the Asian fintech market being far ahead in adoption and ecosystem creation.

