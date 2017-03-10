This week, Breaking Banks host Brett King went onstage with Antony Jenkins, CEO of 10x Future Technologies (and former CEO of Barclays) at the LendIt conference in New York.

We also talked to Brock Blake, CEO of Lendio about its new “franchising” model to expand the company's reach in the U.S. We caught up with Christoph Reiche, CEO of iwoca, about the effects of Brexit on the lending space for small business through the EU, and what kinds of data are proving useful to create new lending models. And we chatted about the ideas of debt rehabilitation with Ohad Samet, from TrueAccord, and how machine learning and AI can help people fix their credit situations.

