In the first part of this episode, guest hosts Marc Hochstein and Penny Crosman from American Banker, along with Ann Marsh from Financial Planning, talk about artificial intelligence and compliance, the latest Wells Fargo bombshell, and digital identity.

Then, a panel of Irish fintech execs discuss the sector's growth in their country and the opportunities from Brexit. The guests are: Peter Oakes, founder of FintechIreland; Dave Anderson, head of consulting at Ammeon; Gene Murphy, innovation community manager at Bank of Ireland; and Tony Kelly, CTO of Deposify.