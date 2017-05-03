During a recent visit to IBM’s digs in the chic Astor Place section of Manhattan, I got a peek at how Watson — the famous (and increasingly useful) artificial intelligence machine — is being taught to look for signs of improper trading, fraudulent account openings and other employee misdeeds.

"We take all of traders' emails and chats and run them through our personality insights and tone analyzer and identify whether there’s anger, are they happy, are they sad?" said Marc Andrews, vice president of Watson Financial Services Solutions. “We’re analyzing the behavioral patterns that are associated with misconduct: How do people start behaving right before they get involved in misconduct?”