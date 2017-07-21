Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, Plug and Play is the world’s largest tech accelerator. Sometimes called University 165, it has given early homes to some of the greatest tech success stories like Google, Paypal, and Logitech.

Known for pairing startups with larger companies needing their solutions, this year, Plug and Play ran 11 “verticals” with 90 participants that all expect to leave the program with investment and a pilot deal.

The organization invited Breaking Banks to profile its fintech vertical. We find out the history of Plug and Play and the focus on fintech through Scott Robinson, its fintech VP.

Then we talk to three of the presenters who are participating to get a flavor of the scope and diversity of places that Plug N’ Play is investing: Flutter Wave CEO Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; BigID CEO Dimitri Sirota; Zumigo CEO Chirag Bakshi

