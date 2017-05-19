How do we get money to small businesses that make the economy work for most people around the world? What kind of systems do we need to create? And how do we make them flexible so multiple cultures can utilize them?

In the main part of this episode, Sam Maule hosts Chris Rentner from Akouba Credit and Viola Lewellyn from Ovamba to discuss the different strategies they have created to help address the needs, from community and regional banks in the U.S. to Sharia-compliant financing in Africa. (To read the articles Sam referenced in the episode, this is Ron Shevlin’s piece and this is Chris Skinner’s piece.)

But first, American Banker's Marc Hochstein and Penny Crosman talk Snowden, digital ID and ransomware.