‘I’m fed up with people saying banks are stupid’

By Penny Crosman
April 28, 2020 09:22 AM
Chris Skinner, the author of "Doing Digital," defends banks' response to the coronavirus crisis and discusses why he thinks the tech giants won't be able to take market share away from traditional financial institutions.

