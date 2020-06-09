© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
‘More credit to more people’: OCC’s Brooks on tackling inequality

By Brendan Pedersen
June 08, 2020 09:30 PM
The acting comptroller of the currency weighs in on social unrest, the reformed Community Reinvestment Act, fintech charters and how he believes technology can make finance more inclusive.

Brian Brooks, acting comptroller of the currency
Brendan Pedersen
