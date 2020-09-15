Podcast The mistakes banks make that open the door to fraud By Penny Crosman September 14, 2020 09:00 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Show more sharing options Share Show more sharing options Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Fraud of all kinds has been spiking during the pandemic. Krista Tedder, head of payments, Javelin Strategy & Research, says there are many steps banks could be taking to detect and deter it. When account takeover happens, it can start very simply with a password reset, explains Krista Tedder, director of payments at Javelin Strategy & Research. Penny Crosman