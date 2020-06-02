© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Podcast

‘The U.S. needs to take digital currency seriously’: Dave Birch

By Penny Crosman
June 01, 2020 09:30 PM
Competition over virtual currency could alter politics and global power structures, potentially to the detriment of the U.S., the author of "The Currency Cold War" argues.

Penny Crosman
