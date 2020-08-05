© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Login
Subscribe
Podcast

This fintech didn't let a crisis go to waste

By Bonnie McGeer
August 05, 2020 02:23 PM
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

Tresl CEO Christine Pierson says the specialty finance firm has turned challenges into opportunities during the pandemic, including expanding recruitment nationally since new hires can work from home.

Christine Pierson, president and CEO, Tresl
Christine Pierson, president and CEO, Tresl

Bonnie McGeer

Tags

Fintech Women in Banking