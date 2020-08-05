Podcast This fintech didn't let a crisis go to waste By Bonnie McGeer August 05, 2020 02:23 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Show more sharing options Share Show more sharing options Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play Tresl CEO Christine Pierson says the specialty finance firm has turned challenges into opportunities during the pandemic, including expanding recruitment nationally since new hires can work from home. Christine Pierson, president and CEO, Tresl Bonnie McGeer