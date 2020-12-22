© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Where fintech investment dollars will go in 2021

By Penny Crosman December 21, 2020 9:00 PM 1 Min Read
Emmalyn Shaw, managing partner, Flourish
Venture capitalists will care more about supporting startups with a financial inclusion mandate next year, says Emmalyn Shaw, managing partner, Flourish Ventures.

Penny Crosman
Executive Editor, Technology at American Banker and Arizent, American Banker