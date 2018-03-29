'Stolen' funds returned, MUFG's ambitions and a 30-minute mortgage: Top stories of the week Published March 29 2018, 4:33pm EDT More in GSEs Blockchain Growth strategies Digital mortgages Marijuana banking Deposits Fintech Regulatory relief Payday lending Union Bank print Start Slideshow Slide 1 of 12A BankThink argues that Treasury's GSE cash infusions are just the return of stolen money; MUFG wants its Union Bank to be one of the nation's 10 largest; fintech promises a 30-minute mortgage; and more. next print