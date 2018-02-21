After a volatile 2017 for virtual currencies, one may expect a somewhat more cautious response to blockchain, the underlying distributed ledger technology that enables bitcoin. After all, the fervor of investment into bitcoin has predictably come back down to earth.



However, it would appear that momentum is continuing unabated for blockchain projects and initial coin offerings, as the potential for blockchain continues to be realized.



Following is a look at the landscape of the blockchain and ICOs to gauge where they are headed in 2018 and beyond.