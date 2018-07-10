Locked Video You must be a premium subscriber to view

Panelists: Deborah Waters, Global Head of Private Bank Operations and Technology, Citi; and Kraleigh Woodford, Managing Director Head of Digital Client Experience UBS WM USA.



In|Vest 2018 brings together the entire wealth management industry – leaders in retail financial services, advisors and investors, insurers and asset managers, solution providers and consultants. Held in New York July 10-11, In|Vest facilitates honest discussion of the most important issues confronting the wealth management industry as digital transformation meets the reality of market execution.