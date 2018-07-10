All financial advisors must implement digital tools in their practice or they will lose clients to competitors, says Kelli Keough, the global head of digital wealth management for JPMorgan Chase.

“I have three words for you. Choose, use or lose,” said Keough, speaking at SourceMedia’s In|Vest conference in New York. “We know that clients choose firms based on the digital experience — all levels of wealth.”

[Interested in seeing more? Click here for full access to this and other In|Vest sessions.]

In|Vest 2018 brings together the entire wealth management industry – leaders in retail financial services, advisors and investors, insurers and asset managers, solution providers and consultants. Held in New York July 10-11, In|Vest facilitates honest discussion of the most important issues confronting the wealth management industry as digital transformation meets the reality of market execution.