[Interested in seeing more? Click here for full access to this and other In|Vest sessions.]

In|Vest 2018 brings together the entire wealth management industry — leaders in retail financial services, advisors and investors, insurers and asset managers, solution providers and consultants. Held in New York July 10-11, In|Vest facilitates honest discussion of the most important issues confronting the wealth management industry as digital transformation meets the reality of market execution.

It's not wisdom driving client instincts, its feeling, says Matt Brinker, head of acquisition at United Capital: "As an industry, if we're not connecting with that emotional brain of our clients and helping them understand through behavioral coaching and behavioral finance why they are doing the things they are doing," clients will go elsewhere.