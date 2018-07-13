[Interested in seeing more? Click here for full access to this and other In|Vest sessions.]

In|Vest 2018 brings together the entire wealth management industry – leaders in retail financial services, advisors and investors, insurers and asset managers, solution providers and consultants. Held in New York July 10-11, In|Vest facilitates honest discussion of the most important issues confronting the wealth management industry as digital transformation meets the reality of market execution.

SigFig, the digital advice startup, had a blind spot on its management team: there was no one there with branch banking knowledge. But luckily, Visa's then-CEO Charlie Scharf, a SigFig board member, slipped CEO Mike Sha a piece of paper with a phone number. Sha called the number, hoping to speak to "The Branch Whisperer." That person turned out to be Mike Reed, who after a long career at JPMorgan Chase had recently retired as the company's head of branch sales. Reed eventually agreed to join SigFig to lead branch strategy and integration.