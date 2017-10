Mary Callahan Erdoes has advice for bankers dealing with difficult situations.

“Always do the right thing, not the easy thing,” said Erdoes, who is chief executive of JPMorgan Chase’s asset management unit and American Banker’s No. 1 Most Powerful Woman in Finance this year.

Erdoes was one of the keynote speakers at the awards dinner celebrating the 2017 Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance.

Read about the event here and see another video clip from Erdoes' speech here.