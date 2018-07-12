[Interested in seeing more? Click here for full access to this and other In|Vest sessions.]

In|Vest 2018 brings together the entire wealth management industry — leaders in retail financial services, advisors and investors, insurers and asset managers, solution providers and consultants. Held in New York July 10-11, In|Vest facilitates honest discussion of the most important issues confronting the wealth management industry as digital transformation meets the reality of market execution.

Is communicating clearly and effectively truly that hard? “I don’t think there is real magic sauce to this,” says Augustine SC Hong, CEO and co-managing partner of Alexandria Capital. “It’s really aligning everybody to the common sort of goal, shared vision, having that shared vision, and to be able to say, OK, we’re going to try to all get here.”