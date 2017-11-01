Chatbots and robotic process automation are all the rage. Yet people still want to talk to people about their more complicated financial needs and problems. In wealth management and asset management this is especially true; top clients expect some degree of access to personal service.

Artificial intelligence and bots can be harnessed to help financial advisors and back-office operations staff, rather than replace them. In this webcast, we will hear from practitioners who are creating human-digital hybrids and striking that critical balance between personal attention and automated efficiency.



