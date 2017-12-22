Bank of America expects to take a roughly $3 billion hit to fourth-quarter net income after the U.S. tax bill slashed corporate rates.

The reduction is “primarily” from a lower value of net deferred tax assets, according to a filing Friday by the Charlotte, N.C.-based firm. So-called DTAs pile up in cases where a company loses money and can’t immediately enjoy the tax benefits of those losses.

The legislation signed into law on Friday by President Donald Trump slashes the corporate rate to 21% from 35%, meaning many firms will be forced to write down tax assets accumulated at higher rates. The Republican-drafted law also delivers a package of temporary cuts for businesses and most individuals.

Heads-up B of A warned that tax reform means it has to lower its accounting valuations for deferred tax assets. It is scheduled to report earnings on Jan. 17.

Citigroup said earlier this month that it may take a noncash charge of $20 billion for the fourth quarter, depending on the final version of the legislation. The bank hasn’t updated that figure.

Bloomberg News