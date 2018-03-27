Bank of America pays female staff in Britain 28.7% less on average than male employees, according to a report released Tuesday.

The divide widens to 57.9% for year-end discretionary bonuses. The newly required disclosures compare the total earned by all male U.K. staff with female employees.

Bloomberg News

The gap reflects the high concentration of men in senior and lucrative positions, while a bigger share of lower-paid jobs are held by women.

The disparity in pay at the U.S. bank's British unit is narrower than at HSBC, where women were paid an average 59% less than male employees.

The national average pay gap is about 18%, according to the Office for National Statistics. Goldman Sachs reported a gender gap of 56%.

"We are committed to bringing more women into financial services at a senior level, and into roles that offer the prospect of significant progression," Bank of America said in the report.

