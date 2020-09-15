JPMorgan adds consumer bank CEO Duckett to leadership team

JPMorgan Chase added a half dozen executives to the firm’s operating committee in the biggest expansion of its top leadership group in years.

Consumer banking Chief Executive Thasunda Brown Duckett and trading head Troy Rohrbaugh were among the executives promoted to the operating committee, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a memo Tuesday. Carlos Hernandez, executive chair of investment and corporate banking, and securities services head Teresa Heitsenrether also joined.

JPMorgan joins Bank of America in elevating a new generation of executives to the top ranks as the firms grapple with the challenges of a global pandemic. Dimon, the longest-tenured Wall Street chief, with more than a decade in the role, has said he wants to stay several more years.

Marc Badrichani, head of sales and research, and Takis Georgakopoulos, head of wholesale payments, were added to group.The new executives’ reporting lines won’t change, according to the memo.

The bank also said auditor Lou Rachenberger would become an ex-officio member of the committee.

Co-Presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith will “be taking on additional responsibility across all our businesses” in leading new business head forums, according to the memo. Pinto and Smith ran the firm while Dimon recovered from heart surgery earlier this year.

