Wells Fargo does U-turn on cutting perk for high-earning workers

October 23, 2020, 5:02 p.m. EDT 1 Min Read
On Wednesday, Wells Fargo told high-earning employees it would stop matching contributions to their 401(k) plans. By Friday, the bank reversed course.

The about-face followed a swift backlash from affected employees, who earn more than $250,000 a year, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The measure was part of a larger set of changes the San Francisco-based firm rolled out this week to put “greater emphasis on how we support our lower-paid employees through our compensation and benefits program,” company spokesperson Beth Richek said in a statement. “After additional review and consideration, we have decided to continue offering the 6% company matching contribution to all 401(k) plan eligible employees.”

The drama unfolded as Wells Fargo undertakes a yearslong cost-cutting initiative under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, who took over last October. He has repeatedly lamented the firm’s spending and pledged to eventually shave $10 billion in annual expenses. The company, which employed 274,900 people at the end of September, has embarked on workforce reductions that could ultimately number in the tens of thousands.

