Wells Fargo extends work from home until at least Oct. 1

Wells Fargo said it will keep about 200,000 employees working at home through at least Oct. 1.

“We do not yet know when we’ll return to a more traditional operating model,” Beth Richek, a spokesperson for the bank, said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

Bloomberg

The bank is developing “a thoughtful, phased plan,” Richek said, and “will use guidance from health experts to maintain a safe workplace for all employees, including those who have continued to work from the office and those who will be returning to the office over the course of time.”

Wells Fargo operates more than 7,800 locations, with outposts in all 50 states and abroad.

The San Francisco-based bank had previously said most employees would continue in their work-from-home arrangements through at least Sept. 7.

Large U.S. banks have avoided sweeping statements about when a full return to the office could occur, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread throughout many parts of the country.

JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has said that he expects most employees to return to offices at some point but has not speculated when that might be. Citigroup has said that half its workshop is likely to continue working remotely until a vaccine is developed.

“While I’d like to see more of our people back in the office, we’ve been clear that we won’t do anything to jeopardize their health and safety,” CEO Mike Corbat said.

Capital One said in May that employees working remotely would do so at least until Labor Day.

