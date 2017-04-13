Wells Fargo posted first-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates as profit fell in the lender’s troubled community bank and expenses climbed.

The company’s shares dropped in early trading after reporting a 23% decline in mortgage banking revenue, worse than analysts predicted. Net interest margin, the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays depositors, was unchanged from three months earlier at 2.87 percentage points, the San Francisco-based lender said Thursday in a statement.

“Expenses were elevated compared with last quarter, driven by typically-higher first quarter personnel-related expenses,” Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said in the statement. “Credit results improved, with lower net charge-offs and nonaccrual loans, and we benefited from lower income tax expense.”

No longer a strength? Wells Fargo reported a 23% decline in mortgage banking revenue, worse than analysts predicted. Bloomberg News

Wells Fargo, the nation’s biggest home lender, is facing a slowdown in its mortgage-banking business as rising interest rates crimp customer demand for refinancing. The unit also is suffering from decreased volume as branch workers make fewer mortgage referrals and lower reimbursements from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to cover foreclosure costs, Shrewsberry has said.

The firm has had trouble attracting new retail-bank customers as it has grappled with scandal over employees opening bogus accounts. Customers have opened fewer checking accounts and submitted fewer credit-card applications each month, compared with a year earlier, since regulators announced a $185 million settlement with the bank on Sept. 8.

Wells Fargo shares slid 1.4% to $52.40 at 8:12 a.m. in New York. The stock had dropped 3.6% this year through Wednesday, trailing the 2.7% decline of the 24-company KBW Bank Index.

First-quarter net income was $5.46 billion, or $1 a share, little changed from a year earlier. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was for adjusted profit of 97 cents a share. Revenue fell 0.9 percent to $22 billion, missing analysts’ $22.3 billion estimate. Mortgage revenue declined to $1.23 billion from a year earlier, missing the $1.25 billion average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

