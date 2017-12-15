Continue in
The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
American Banker reporter Kevin Wack traveled to Texas to assess the damage of the hurricane first-hand, talking to bankers about the impact on their businesses, customers and lives. Here's what he found.
Houston-area banker played heroic role in Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts
Brent Cockerham of Moody National Bank ferried stranded residents to safety in Friendswood, Texas, one of the communities hit hardest by the storm.
Hurricane Harvey
Kevin Wack
September 4
Texas banks go all out to help employees hurt by Harvey
“You can’t serve the public if your employees are shellshocked,” said one top banker, comments echoed by other institutions dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Hurricane Harvey
Kevin Wack
September 5
Houston-area mortgages, auto loans expected to take big hits
Given the scale of damage to the region’s homes and cars, bankers are guarding against an expected spike in missed payments by extending loan terms, deferring payments and making other concessions.
Hurricane Harvey
Kevin Wack
September 7
It's messy: What happens after safe deposit boxes get flooded
Bankers in Florida and Texas are dusting off their disaster-recovery playbooks, which focus on retrieving customers' valuables, ensuring employee safety and minimizing the bank's own legal exposure.
Disaster recovery
Kevin Wack
September 14
